NJ hospital exec to keep her job after anti-cop Facebook comment

WEST ORANGE — Michellene Davis will keep her job with RWJ Barnabas Health despite her controversial Facebook reaction to a news story about armed police at a North Jersey high school.

"Who is going to train them not to shoot the black children first?!?!” the executive vice president and chief corporate affairs officer at RWJ Barnabas Health wrote on a friend's Facebook page. She issued an apology on her own Facebook page before the account was no longer visible to the public. The health company placed Davis on suspension pending an investigation.

In a statement, CEO Barry Ostrowsky wrote, “ I am confident that Ms. Davis remains the proper executive to lead the Social Impact and Community Investment practice for RWJBarnabas Health.”

Ostrowsky wrote that he found Davis' apology to be "sincere" and that she is on board with RWJ's belief that the company is "indebted" to law enforcement."

Screen shots of Michellene Davis' Facebook posts (Reddit user FairShouldBeFair)

"The issue of violence in our community is real and the toll that has been taken – particularly in our urban communities – is reflective of a true public health crisis," Ostrowsky said.

He said that law enforcement has agreed to partner with RWJ for a "meaningful dialogue and develop strategies to curb violence in communities,"

He also said RWJ has already started a review of its social media policy "to reinforce the delineation between expressions of personal views by staff and those of official positions, with the intention that this will limit the potential for misunderstandings."

