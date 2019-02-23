NJ high school students arrested on grade-hacking charges

JERSEY CITY — Four students are charged with hacking into a school computer system and changing grades.

The boys, ages 15 to 17, were arrested at Dickinson High School on Friday and charged with accessing and disclosing data, a Jersey City police spokeswoman said Saturday.

Teachers at Dickinson High School noticed that grades they had already entered had been changed and reported their discovery to administrators, The Jersey Journal reported Friday.

Officials have not said whose grades the students changed.

