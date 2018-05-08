NJ high school student dies after collapsing during gym

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A 14-year-old student died after collapsing at Franklin High School on Tuesday morning.

The 9th grader was in a physical education class around 9:15 a.m. when he collapsed, according to a statement from the Franklin Township Public School district provided to TAP into Franklin.

Staff administered CPR before an ambulance arrived to take the boy to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family at this time," read the statement from the district, which did not disclose the student's identity or explain what may have caused the student's death.

Counselors were brought into the school for staff and students.

The Somerset County high school has an enrollment of more than 2,000 students.