NJ high school soccer coach charged as marijuana dealer

BUENA — The varsity soccer coach at a South Jersey high school who once had hopes of being a State Police trooper was arrested last week and charged with selling marijuana.

Franklin Township police in Gloucester County said Stevan Austino, 26, of Vineland, was arrested on Jan. 22 in the parking lot of a business in Malaga along with Michael Wilcox, 30, of Philadelphia, as part of a two-month investigation into marijuana dealers.

A search of their vehicles and a home Austino had been staying at in Hammonton turned up 6 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of edible marijuana candies and $10,000 in cash.

Austino, a 2010 graduate of Buena Regional, was hired as coach in 2017, according to the Daily Record. He was a member of the Cumberland County College team and transferred to the Rutgers-Camden team.

According to his online Rutgers profile, he was a criminal justice major and planned to become a state trooper.

Austino was charged with third-degree distribution of marijuana, second-degree possession with intent to distribute marijuana, second-degree conspiracy to distribute marijuana and several third-degree drug and paraphernalia offenses.

A request for comment by the Buena Regional superintendent David Cappuccio was not immediately returned Wednesday.

