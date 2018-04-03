NJ high school kids want tougher gun laws: But what about adults?

A recent poll shows 3 out of 4 high school students in New Jersey are in favor of tougher gun control laws.

It turns out adults in the Garden State have similar feelings.

Michael Klein, the interim executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, says a new survey of 728 adults finds “75 percent want stricter gun control laws; only 5 percent want less strict laws with regard to gun safety.”

About 19 percent of respondents favor keeping gun laws as they are. New Jersey already has some of the toughest gun control laws in the country.

About 75 percent support a ban on semiautomatic rifles.

Klein pointed out the March for Our Lives rallies took place in New Jersey and across the country on March 24, about midway through the time in which the Stockton poll was conducted.

The poll’s margin for error is +/- 3.65 percentage points.

Also on New Jersey 101.5: