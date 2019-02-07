NJ high school coach sexually assaulted girl at school, cops say

MAPLE SHADE — A high school coach and paraprofessional has been charged with sexually assaulting a student in the district.

Mark Kinney, 31, an assistant football coach at Maple Shade High School, was arrested and released Thursday after appearing in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

Prosecutors say Kinney sexually assaulted a girl this school year inside the high school.

Kinney works as a paraprofessional employed through a third-party company.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether Kinney had an attorney.

He was charged with the second-degree crimes of sexual assault, child endangerment and official misconduct.

Prosecutors did not publicly release the age of the student in order to protect her identity.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .