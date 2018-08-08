NJ has poisonous snakes — What to do if one’s in your yard

MANCHESTER — An Ocean County woman's encounter with a poisonous snake was one of several sightings in the past week in the area, police Lt. Vincent Manco told the Patch of Manchester.

Staff from the Popcorn Park Zoo, who are members of the state Department of Environmental Protection's Venomous Snake Response Team, went to a home in the Roosevelt City neighborhood last Wednesday after a resident reported a poisonous timber rattlesnake in her yard, John Bergmann, the Zoo's Executive Director, wrote on his Facebook page.

While the woman waited for the team to arrive, she kept an eye on the snake and made sure it didn't slither under her shed where it would be hard to get.

The DEP said the timber rattlesnake is among the state's most endangered species because of the low birthrate and are part of the Endangered and Nongame Species Program (ENSP). They are most commonly spotted in remote and rugged areas of the state.

If you see a rattlesnake, ENSP asks that you take the following actions.

Report the observation:

Stay calm and keep your distance from the snake (at least 15 feet) to ensure your safety and avoid harassing the snake.

If possible, take a photograph of the snake. You DO NOT need to be up close…maintain your distance!

Complete and submit a Rare Wildlife Sighting Report Form.

Request assistance to remove the snake from private lands or public recreation area:

If possible, have someone watch over the snake while you call to report the sighting.

Request assistance from the Division of Fish & Wildlife by immediately calling 877-WARN-DEP (877-927-6337).

