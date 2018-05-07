NJ Hall of Fame: Our stars hit the red carpet in Asbury Park

Talk about the NJ stars shining bright! Three Jersey-born astronauts were part of the A-list crowd at historic Convention Hall in Asbury Park for the NJ Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday. Montclair's Buzz Aldrin introduced twin astronauts, Scott and Mark Kelly, who grew up in West Orange.

There was also a lion's share of musical talent on-hand, as the Class of 2017 included Steven Van Zandt, Gloria Gaynor, the Four Seasons and Debbie Harry of the band BLONDIE.

NJ Hall of Fame: Class of 2017 induction

Ocean County baseball pro Al Leiter and Olympic soccer champ Carli Lloyd and 'Cake Boss', Buddy Valastro also were honored. So were authors Harlan Coben and Anna Quindlen, Real Estate executive Jon Hanson, publishing executive Steve Forbes and Ocean County businessman Joe Buckelew.

Surviving relatives accepted honors on behalf of late inductees, nurse Clara Maass and politician Millicent Fenwick. And, the Unsung Hero award was bestowed on Founder of the Central Jersey Spinal Cord Association, Kevin Hoagland.

Whoopi Goldberg hosted this year's induction ceremony and noted she was advised to add personal comments about the Garden State. "I live here" she observed, saying she's still not quite a Jersey Girl though she's had her West Orange home since 2009.

