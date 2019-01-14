NJ gunman dead after taking 2 hostages at NJ UPS site

LOGAN TOWNSHIP — The gunman police say took took two hostages at gunpoint inside a Gloucester County UPS facility Monday morning was shot and killed by police as the situation came to an end, officials now confirm.

The state Attorney General's office said 39-year-old William Owens of Sicklerville was hit by law enforcement gunfire while still armed with a handgun, after he and the hostages exited the building.

Owens was pronounced dead at the scene. The two female hostages were not harmed.

As is protocol , the Attorney General’s Shooting Response Team has begun investigating the fatal police-involved shooting.

The Monday shooting occurred outside a UPS facility on Birch Creek Road in Logan Township. Law enforcement officers, including members of the Gloucester County SWAT Team, responded to the facility at about 8:45 a.m. on reports that a man with a gun had taken two women hostage inside the facility.

Dozens of employees were evacuated to a nearby hotel.

By noon, Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore said there was an "intervention" by the tactical team on site and the gunman did not willingly surrender. He said authorities on site followed "protocol" when they ended the situation.

Fiore, in press conferences mid-day, not disclose the number of shots fired or say whether the gunman returned fire. But neither police nor the two women -- both employees of the UPS -- were injured, he said.

Fiore said the gunman knew at least one of the women, but would not disclose their relationship. One of the evacuated witnesses, speaking to 6ABC, said she was friends with one of the hostages. She said the gunman was her friend's ex-boyfriend.

The large UPS Mail Innovations facility on Birch Creek Road in Logan Township is in a mostly industrial area, with warehouses and distribution centers nearby.

