NJ freebies for National French Fry Day

Seems there's a day dedicated for everything. National Coffee Day. National Doughnut Day. National Pizza Day. On these days you can often score freebies if you know where to look.

Well today, July 13th, is National French Fry Day. This day is dedicated to, well, enjoying some french fries. Okay. I'll bite. But first should I bother telling you the history of why some believe they're called French fries; that American soldiers arriving in Belgium in World War I tasted Belgian fries and because French was the official language of the Belgian Army at that time the name stuck? Nah, who cares. On to the freebies!

So here's a partial list of places that may be celebrating National French Fry Day with some giveaways. It depends if your location is participating so you might want to check with them first.

Where you can get some French fry freebies on Friday July 13th, 2018:

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar

VIP Club members get a free order of fries per table with a food purchase.

Wayback Burgers (according to their website you can find them in Voorhees and Little Ferry)

Grab bottomless fries for free with the purchase of a sandwich or burger.

McDonald's

Get a coupon on the McDonald's app and get free medium fries with a $1 or more purchase.

Burger King

With a coupon from the Burger King app you can get two small fries and two Original Chicken Sandwiches for $4.99.

Applebee's

Grab unlimited fries by getting the all-you-can-eat Riblets & Tenders for $12.99.

Checkers (Burlington and Howell locations)

Score free large fries with a coupon and any purchase when you sign up for emails here.

Mooyah

Get the Mooyah rewards app and get free personal fries.

Red Robin

Buy any signature burger and get free Bottomless Steak Fries.

