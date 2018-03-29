NJ fire chief who peed pants in DWI stop gets $160K plus pension

RAHWAY — The former fire chief who retired shortly after a drunken driving arrest last year will be paid more than $160,000 for unused sick time.

William Young Jr. was pulled over in Jackson in November after 911 callers reported that he nearly hit a bus and a wall. Police say he failed field sobriety tests.

New Jersey 101.5 obtained video of that traffic stop, which you can watch above or below.

The 60-year-old was relieved of his duties Jan. 12 and retired effective Feb. 1.

NJ.com reports that he will be paid for nearly 250 unused sick days. He was earning about $175,000 a year when he retired.

Young did not respond to a request for comment. His lawyer has said they would not discuss the case while it was still pending.

