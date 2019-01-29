BORDENTOWN CITY — A former Rider University security guard and city firefighter has admitted to molesting an underage teenage boy and possessing more than 1,000 files of child pornography.

Alan J. Berman, 58, a city resident, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree child endangerment and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

He was first arrested in September after a mother in Arkansas told authorities that Berman had been communicating with her underage son. Authorities said Berman pretended to be an underage girl in order to get boys to send him nude photos and videos of themselves.

He was arrested again a month later on three charges of sexually abusing boys at his home.

The charge to which he pleaded guilty involved a victim between the ages of 13 and 16. Prosecutors said Berman knew the boy's parents.

In October, prosecutors said Berman threatened one of the boys into staying quiet by saying that no one would believe the child because of his Berman's position in the fire company.

Berman could face up to eight years in prison.

