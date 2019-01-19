NJ family services worker forced worried moms into sex

TRENTON — A man who worked for the state's child welfare agency was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for sexually preying upon two women whose child custody cases he handled.

Lamont King, 42, of Trenton, pleaded guilty in July to second-degree conspiracy to commit a pattern of official misconduct.

In addition to his prison sentence, he is banned from public employment in the state.

The assistant family services worker was suspended and then fired from the Division of Child Protection and Permanency after officials learned he used his position to force two women to have sex on multiple occasions in 2015 and 2016.

His job included transporting adults and children, supervising court-ordered visits and writing reports and recommendations to the court.

“The manner in which King pressured his victims into sexual relations by exploiting his authority and playing on their fears regarding their children was corrupt and deplorable,” Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Friday. “This prison sentence reflects our resolve to investigate and aggressively prosecute this type of abuse of authority.”

Grewal's statement called on the public to report public corruption like this to the state's Office of Public Integrity at 1-844-OPIA-TIPS or at http://nj.gov/oag/corruption/reward.html

