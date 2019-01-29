NJ Elks Club treasurer admits stealing $119,000

TOMS RIVER — The treasurer of a shore Elks Club admitted stealing more than $119,000 from the charitable organization for personal use.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Christine Wilbert, 46, of Lakehurst wrote approximately 50 checks to herself between April 2013 and June 2016, and skimmed cash she was supposed to deposit in the Toms River Elks Club #1875 bank account.

Wilbert pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree theft and will be sentenced to five years in state prison. She will also have to pay the club back.

Wilbert's responsibilities as treasurer included managing the organization's donations to both charitable and civic organizations, as well as citizens in need, according to Billhimer, and making cash deposits from fundraising events.

Billhimer said Wilbert recorded the checks she issued to herself as legitimate charitable payments.

Wilbert is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3.

