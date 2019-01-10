NJ doubles security aid for private schools by $11M

TRENTON — New Jersey has doubled security funding for private schools around the state, totaling $11.3 million. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the law this week after it unanimously passed both the state Senate and Assembly in December.

The appropriation for private and religious schools security funding was boosted from $75 to $150 per student.

Lakewood will get the largest share of the new funding, as the township is home to one-fifth of all private school pupils in the state. In the 2017-2018 school year, Lakewood was home to 32,000 private school students.

When asked about accountability on how the money will be spent, Department of Education spokesman Michael Yaple said all funds for non-public school programs go through the local school district.

"The district actually purchases items or services for the nonpublic school, and districts are required to have policies and procedures in place to ensure the funds are used for their designated purpose," he said. "The district is required to oversee the expenditure of the funds to ensure they are used according to their legally defined purpose."

The nonpublic school security aid guidelines are available here: https://www.state.nj.us/education/nonpublic/state/SecurityGuidance.pdf