NJ dad who passed out while masturbating was endangering kids, court says

Thinkstock

JERSEY CITY — A man who passed out while masturbating with a tie around his neck was found to be a neglectful parent, court records show.

Child welfare officials said the father put his children at risk on at least two occasions. A two-judge appellate panel on Tuesday rejected the Hudson County father’s appeal.

The father — who is not identified in public court records in order to protect the identity of the children — was originally charged with abusing and neglecting two of his four children, ages 1 and 6.

In the first instance, officials said the man had been drinking alcohol while taking cocaine and Xanax. He then passed out while masturbating with a tie around his neck in the bathroom, authorities said.

He was supposed to be watching his children at the time while their mother was out of the house, according to the appellate decision.

The father was also accused with violating a court order that prevented him from having unsupervised visits with his children, and violating an order requiring him to undergo substance abuse and mental health counseling.

According to the appellate decision, the man took his 6-year-old for a motorcycle ride without counseling. The mother of the children was also found guilty of abuse and neglect for allowing the unsupervised visit.

The original Family Court case found the man guilty of abuse and neglect, but the father appealed based on his belief that the evidence against him was insufficient. The father’s appeal argued there was “no reliable proof” that he had been reckless with his children’s safety, or put them in imminent danger.

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com