Contact Us
Make My Homepage

NJ dad who passed out while masturbating was endangering kids, court says

By Adam Hochron January 2, 2018 2:40 PM
Judges Gavel
Thinkstock

JERSEY CITY — A man who passed out while masturbating with a tie around his neck was found to be a neglectful parent, court records show.

Child welfare officials said the father put his children at risk on at least two occasions. A two-judge appellate panel on Tuesday rejected the Hudson County father’s appeal.

The father — who is not identified in public court records in order to protect the identity of the children — was originally charged with abusing and neglecting two of his four children, ages 1 and 6.

In the first instance, officials said the man had been drinking alcohol while taking cocaine and Xanax. He then passed out while masturbating with a tie around his neck in the bathroom, authorities said.

He was supposed to be watching his children at the time while their mother was out of the house, according to the appellate decision.

The father was also accused with violating a court order that prevented him from having unsupervised visits with his children, and violating an order requiring him to undergo substance abuse and mental health counseling.

According to the appellate decision, the man took his 6-year-old for a motorcycle ride without counseling. The mother of the children was also found guilty of abuse and neglect for allowing the unsupervised visit.

The original Family Court case found the man guilty of abuse and neglect, but the father appealed based on his belief that the evidence against him was insufficient. The father’s appeal argued there was “no reliable proof” that he had been reckless with his children’s safety, or put them in imminent danger.

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM