NJ dad charged with killing his daughter in DWI crash

He'll have to live with the loss of his 9-year-old daughter and he also may have to spend years in prison if he's found guilty of causing her death.

Marcelo Rizzo, 37, of Elizabeth, was charged with killing his little girl in a drunken crash three days after Thanksgiving in Mount Laurel.

Burlington County prosecutors say Rizzo got drunk at an establishment in Camden County on Nov. 25 before setting off on the road. The crash happened after 6 p.m.

Prosecutors say witnesses told investigators that Rizzo had been weaving through traffic and hit a car before his Ford Focus went off the shoulder of Route 296 North and crashed into trees.

The little girl, Madelynn, was ejected from the car and her body was found in the wooded area. Rizzo and his other daughter suffered minor injuries.

Madelynn Rizzo was killed in a car crash in Mount Holly on Nov. 25, 2018. (Las Rosas Bannworth Funeral Home)

He was arrested Thursday at his home and was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, second-degree child endangerment, and third-degree assault by auto.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Rizzo had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

