NJ courts dismiss 780K tickets — Find out if yours is one

TRENTON — Is your old municipal court ticket one of nearly 780,000 that have been dismissed?

The state Supreme Court this week followed through with the recommendation from a three-judge panel that concluded in the summer that the dismissals of unresolved tickets issued before 2003 would be a "more appropriate use of limited public resources."

Tickets eligible for dismissal involve the following violations:

Minor motor vehicle offenses

Penalty enforcement actions

Violations of local ordinances

Fish and game regulations

Warrants for failure to appear in court on those offenses

Ineligible violations:

Driving while intoxicated

Reckless driving

Major traffic violations/li>

Disorderly and petty disorderly persons offenses

Indictable offenses

Click here for the state website where you can search for your case by name, complaint number, ticket number, or license number.

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said in the order that open outdated warrants “raise questions of fairness, the appropriate use of limited public resources by law enforcement and the courts, the ability of the state to prosecute cases successfully in light of how long matters have been pending and the availability of witnesses, and administrative efficiency.”

