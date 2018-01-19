NJ cops save lost dog during snow storm

Contact Us
By Bill Spadea January 19, 2018 12:37 PM

We honored two outstanding police officers today from Lawrence Township, NJ. Officer Ron Buchanan and Officer Bartosz Chojnowski.

After the snow storm a couple weeks ago, it was these two officers who responded to the call for a dog that had run away from home. It took several hours to get the dog under control and back to his owner after me and other concerned motorists followed the dog through the streets of Princeton and Lawrence.

It’s quite a story and of course, there’s video…and yes, the dog is OK.

