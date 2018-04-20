NJ cops mock 4/20 by busting marijuana dealer

WINSLOW — Police in this Camden County township say they didn't want to be left out of the 420 marijuana holiday, so they executed search warrants on an alleged pot dealer's home and storage facility and found about five pounds of marijuana.

Police say they also seized paraphernalia and over $21,000 from the home and storage unit in Hammonton, about 35 miles southeast of Philadelphia. They charged the man with possession and distribution of marijuana.

To anyone looking to buy their holiday supplies from him, they said on Facebook, "sorry but you will have to make other arrangements."

Friday is April 20, or 4/20. That's the numerical code for marijuana's high holiday, an homage to pot's enduring appeal and universal slang for smoking.

Festivities are planned worldwide, culminating with a synchronized smoke at 4:20 p.m.

New Jersey, meanwhile remains on the verge of legalizing marijuana for recreational use.