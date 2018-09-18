SEASIDE HEIGHTS — In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man claims he is being arrested for not having a bell on his bicycle. But police say that is not the whole story.

Raymond Wilson, 32, of the Bayville section of Berkeley, was arrested on Sept. 5 after police reported seeing him "riding a bicycle acting suspiciously," and "going to several residences known for criminal activity," the department said in a statement. The officers also saw that Wilson did not have a bell or other noise-making device on his bicycle, which is required by law.

When officers attempted to stop Wilson, he told them: "I don't need to talk to you," the department statement said, and he started to ride away.

A video shared by a person on Facebook shows the tail end of Wilson's encounter with police. He can be heard yelling at police officers not to grab him, and claiming they assaulted him by grabbing him.

"You see this, right?" he asks the cameraman. "They're arresting me because I ain't got a bell on my bike."

Onlookers can be heard expressing surprise.

"Do you know how many bikes is out here with no bell on it?" one person asks.

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, all bikes must have a "bell or other audible device that can be heard at least 100 feet away. These devices cannot include a siren or a whistle.

The statement from the police said while officers were attempting to handcuff him, Wilson "became irate" and was "swinging his arms resisting the officer's arrest."

He was charged with failure to have an audible signal, obstruction and resisting arrest. After being processed at headquarters, he was released pending a future court date.

Chief Thomas Boyd told the Asbury Park Press that the arrest was being reviewed by the department's internal affairs division, but said he believed his officers acted appropriately.

Wilson has run into trouble with the law before. In 2015 he pleaded guilty to third-degree theft by unlawful taking and was sentenced, spending just under a year in jail. New Jersey court records show that in 2016 he pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

