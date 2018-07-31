NJ copper thief made $350K stealing from employer, cops say

MILLSTONE — The vice president of a local contractor made hundreds of thousands of dollars by ordering too much copper and selling it in Pennsylvania, police said.

Jeremy Guarino, 36 of Phillipsburg, was arrested last week after a joint investigation by the New Jersey State Police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Police determined that over the course of two years Guarino, who had been employed by Duke Electric, had bought almost $350,000 worth of "premium copper wiring."

Guarino would then go to the various job sites, collected the excess wire and take it to different places in Pennsylvania where he would sell it, State Police said.

Guarino was charged with theft by deception and released pending a future court date.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday night whether Guarino had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. A call to the phone number listed for Duke Electric seeking comment was not in service.

