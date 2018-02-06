NJ cop charged with slapping woman he followed home

SHREWSBURY — A police officer is facing domestic violence charges in the borough where he works after being accused of following a woman home and then hitting her in the face.

Officer Ryan Cullinane, a 27-year-old Tinton Falls resident, harassed a woman at a restaurant on Jan. 26 and then followed her her home where he made further "unwanted contact and communication," according to a criminal complaint. She asked Cullinane to leave several times but he refused and forced his way into the home, police said.

Cullinane got into a physical altercation with a man and the woman at the home, striking her with an open fist, according to the complaint.

Police did not publicly reveal the woman's relationship to Cullinane.

He was charged with fourth-degree degree trespassing and misdemeanor counts of harassment and simple assault. He was released from custody and was ordered not to have any phone, mail or personal contact with the woman. Cullinane is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

Cullinane has been an officer in Shrewsbury since 2012.

A message for Shrewsbury Police Chief Robert Turner has not yet been returned.

