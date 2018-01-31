NJ congressmen aboard fatal train crash in Virginia

Two Republican congressman from New Jersey were aboard a chartered train that struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday.

Neither U.S. Rep. Leonard Lance, R-N.J. 7th District, nor U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J. 3rd District, were injured.

The impact killed at least one person and caused at least one serious injury.

Lance took to Twitter after the crash to inform constituents that he was OK. His spokesman said the scene remained chaotic.

"I am OK and am thankful for the first responders for their quick action," MacArthur said in a statement. "My prayers are with those who were injured in this accident."

The train was headed to a Republican lawmaker retreat in West Virginia.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole said the front of the train hit a vehicle that appeared to be a trash truck, which he said was torn in half. He said the accident apparently occurred at or near a crossing because he could see railroad crossing gates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

