NJ confirms 3rd child death from the flu

TRENTON — An Elizabeth girl was confirmed as the third death from influenza in New Jersey this season as the number of cases in the state grows.

The state Department of Health would only confirm that the death took place in Union County. Elizabeth school superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer announced the death of a student at the Nicholas LaCorte-Peterstown School 3 over the weekend while a GoFundMe page collecting donations to help with funeral expenses identified the girl as Daniela Genaro.

The Department of Health also released its new weekly report on the number of flu cases, which rose another 21 percent with another 3,000 case confirmed for a total of 17,962. Bergen County continues to have the most cases with 2,384, followed by Monmouth with 1,872 followed and Hudson with 1,707.

According to the CDC , symptoms of the flu include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills, although not everyone with the flu gets fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

