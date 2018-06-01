NJ coach who raped kids could be in prison until he’s 99

A former college men’s basketball coach and municipal recreation director could die in prison after being sentenced to 52 years behind bars.

Christopher Tarver, 47, of Jackson, was found guilty in 2017 of raping a boy between 2010 and 2011. Authorities also found that he kept images of child sexual abuse.

Tarver was the coach at Middlesex County College and the recreation director in Dunellen.

The boy he abused was under his care, officials said.

Prosecutors say he abused several players of a traveling basketball team, sometimes using drugs and alcohol to ply them.

He was convicted of eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of pattern of official misconduct, one count of sexual assault, five counts of criminal sexual contact, four counts of official misconduct, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child by possessing child pornography.

In February he pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child by engaging in sexual conduct, two counts of official misconduct, and one count of engaging in a pattern of official misconduct.

On the charges to which he pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to 28 years in prison. That sentence will serve concurrently to the 52 years.

Tarver has to serve 25 years before he is eligible for parole. If he’s released, he will be subjected to supervision for the rest of his life and he will have to register as a sex offender.

