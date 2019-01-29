NJ cat shot with crossbow healing as cops search for suspect

LAWRENCE (Cumberland) — A stray cat pierced by an arrow is recovering and nearly able to find a new home, while animal cruelty investigators look for who shot her.

The calico cat was shot with a pistol compound crossbow arrow, or bolt, sometime on Jan. 12. The arrow remained imbedded in her until it was surgically removed days later. Police say the incident happened in the Cedarville section of the township, in the area of Main and Maple avenues.

The cat, who's been dubbed "Audrey" by rescue staff, is rehabilitating at the New Jersey Freedom Farm Animal Rescue.

On Tuesday afternoon, the nonprofit said Audrey will be placed for adoption soon.

"Our vet says her wounds have healed wonderfully and he just wants us to monitor the surgery area for one more week before she can be adopted," according to a Facebook update posted by New Jersey Freedom Farm.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-453-0486.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

More from NJ 101.5: