NJ businessman charged with molesting child at T-shirt shop

HOWELL — A shop owner has been charged with molesting a child customer in his Route 9 store.

Brian Young, 52, the owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More at the Howell Center Shopping Plaza, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree child endangerment.

Authorities said the the child was inappropriately touched by Young in the store, an allegation that was first made to township police.

The shop's website and Facebook page shows that Young and his co-owner are involved with community groups and schools.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with more information or allegations about Young to contact Detective Thomas Manzo Jr. at 800-533-7443 or Howell Detective Robert Ortenzi at 732-938-4111.

Young was being held Saturday at Monmouth County Jail awaiting a hearing. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .