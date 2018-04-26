NJ boy killed by truck 5 days after moving to U.S.

GARFIELD — A GoFundMe page for an Albanian boy who in the United States for just five days before he was struck and killed by a truck has exceeded its goal by over $50,000.

Police said the 12-year-old was hit Wednesday afternoon as he road his bicycle along Lanza Avenue. The driver of the truck stopped and is cooperating with police.

The boy's mother was cleaning out their new apartment while he rode around his new neighborhood.

"This little boy came from Albania five days ago with his family to start a new life in the US. As his family was adjusting and trying to begin their life here a tragedy happened," according to the GoFundMe site, which identified the boy as Elios Xhemollari

Donations will go towards his funeral and expenses relating to starting their life in the United States.

The page said that visitation for the boy is scheduled for Thursday night at the Islamic center in Garfield from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Garfield Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 973-478-8500 X4154.