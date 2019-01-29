NJ barber botched laser surgery on woman’s face, cops say

A Bergen County barber shop owner has been charged with illegally performing a laser surgery that left a woman with facial scars.

Young Hwan Choi, 72, of Rochelle Park, was arrested last week, according to Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo.

Choi, who is not a doctor, owns Shil La Barber Shop on Broad Avenue in Palisades Park. He also was charged with having an unlicensed practice of medicine and surgery.

Police said a woman this month filed a complaint that Choi performed a laser treatment on her face in November 2017. She said the surgery caused significant bodily injury including scars on her face and chin.

Choi is scheduled for a first court appearance in Hackensack on Feb. 6.