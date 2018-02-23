NJ acupuncturist accused of molesting patient

SPRINGFIELD (Union) — A township acupuncturist has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient in his office.

Edward Raskin, 55, of Chatham Township, is accused of molesting the adult during an appointment on Dec. 30.

In addition to the Morris Avenue office, prosecutors sayd Raskin also has a practice in New York City.

He was charged with second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

He was taken into custody after surrendering to police Thursday.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with information about Raskin to call Springfield Detective Sgt. James Mirabile at 973-912-2242.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .