NJ 101.5 listeners grade Trump’s first year

Alex Gorsky sits to the left of President Trump at the first meeting of his Manufacturing Jobs Initiative (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A Quinnipiac University poll out Wednesday shows 4 in 10 voters give President Donald Trump a failing grade. 39% said F when asked, and another 17% graded him a barely passing D. That’s 56%, the majority of Americans.

You would never know it to hear listeners of NJ 101.5 Thursday afternoon. We asked the same question and here’s how it broke down. Three people gave Trump an F, one a C, two a B, but five gave him an A.

The Quinnipiac poll also asked respondents to choose one word that best described Trump’s first year. The top answers were disaster and chaotic. We asked our callers to do the same, with quite different results.

We heard dumb, insane, confusing and poor. But we mostly heard positives, like patient, whirlwind, excellent, determined, sufficient, committed, and our final caller chose money since his 401K was doing much better in 2017.

Of course this was not exactly a scientific sampling, so if you’d like to add your own thoughts feel free and use the comment section below.

