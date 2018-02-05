Nick Foles’ baby daughter is the real Super Bowl MVP

MVP Nick Foles may have been a hero of the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII — but it's his daughter who stole the show.

When seven-month-old Lily James Foles, wearing her protective pink Beats headphones, reached for the mic put in front of her father, Eagles fans (and even whichever Patriots fans have human emotions) let out the Awwww Heard Around the NorthEast.

Foles had been met on the field by Lily and Foles' wife, Tori Moore. She was in his arms as he wept with joy, and the victory set in.

The Internet, of course, loved all of the love: