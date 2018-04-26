NFL Pros vs Toms River PD — #BlueFriday

Bring it on! Each year the Toms River Police Foundation is excited to team up with NFL Pros in our annual Pros Vs Heroes Charity Flag Football Game. The Toms River Police Department takes on NFL players in a thrilling game on the beach during Jersey Shore Festival 2018 in Seaside Heights. We have had players such as Lance Briggs, Mohamed Sanu, Tim Wright and special guest Frankie Edgar to name a few! Some of the professional athletes who play in the game donate their time for this good cause. Both Frankie Edgar and Darian Barnes are from Toms River and volunteer countless hours of their own time, we are so proud to have them represent us! In years past the police department has estimated over 40,000 people visit the festival in one weekend. Our game is one of the main events and a large fundraiser for the foundation.

Townsquare Media will be giving a pair of Taylor Swift tickets, for her show in July at MetLife Stadium, away at the game! Be there to win!