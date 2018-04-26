NFL Pros vs Toms River PD — #BlueFriday
This Friday we'll be joined by the Chief of the Toms River Police Department, Mitch Little and spokesperson Jillian Messina. They are joining us to discuss a huge event coming up this summer, Pros Vs. Heroes. It's an annual event involving NFL players and Toms River Officers playing flag football for charity. Here's an excerpt from their Facebook page:
Bring it on! Each year the Toms River Police Foundation is excited to team up with NFL Pros in our annual Pros Vs Heroes Charity Flag Football Game. The Toms River Police Department takes on NFL players in a thrilling game on the beach during Jersey Shore Festival 2018 in Seaside Heights. We have had players such as Lance Briggs, Mohamed Sanu, Tim Wright and special guest Frankie Edgar to name a few! Some of the professional athletes who play in the game donate their time for this good cause. Both Frankie Edgar and Darian Barnes are from Toms River and volunteer countless hours of their own time, we are so proud to have them represent us! In years past the police department has estimated over 40,000 people visit the festival in one weekend. Our game is one of the main events and a large fundraiser for the foundation.
Townsquare Media will be giving a pair of Taylor Swift tickets, for her show in July at MetLife Stadium, away at the game! Be there to win!
Proceeds go to help support the department's foundation dedicated to funding local community projects and initiatives including scholarships for local applicants to pursue a career in law enforcement. Proud of the work that Jillian and Chief Little are doing on behalf of the community.
We may even have some time to discuss the time we threw hatchets together...for fun!
