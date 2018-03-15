Next week ‘worth watching,’ but first, a nice weather weekend

If you read yesterday's blog, or have been following social media, you may be aware of the possibility of another winter storm early next week.

To the untrained eye, something that far off is nearly impossible to predict, so until Dan returns on Monday — though it stands to reason he could update this space as warranted over the weekend — we're going to put that concern on the back burner.

As it turns out, Thursday will not be totally clear in the Garden State. A few flurries or snow showers may disrupt a daytime mix of clouds and sun, with whipping winds from Wednesday slated to continue. Highs will settle into the mid-40s.

Skies clear up Thursday evening, with overnight lows ranging from the mid-20s in North Jersey to the lower 30s in South Jersey. That temperature discrepancy could last into Sunday, with the northern half of the state consistently around eight degrees cooler than its southern counterpart.

On Friday, the sky turns from partly to mostly cloudy during the day, again with wind in the picture. High temperatures range from the lower 30s to near 40.

Saturday and Sunday, right now, look similar: mainly sunshine, with a few clouds spread throughout Central and South Jersey, and highs in the lower 40s up to 50.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, March 19. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter.

