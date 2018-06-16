Newark motorcycle officer hurt by hit-and-run driver

NEWARK — A police officer on a motorcycle was injured after he was struck by a sedan early Saturday morning.

An SUV, possibly a Honda Pilot, hit the police officer on Nesbitt Street near 8th Avenue and Branch Brook Park around 6 a.m., according to Newark police. The officer was sent to University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle, which has New York State plates, sped west onto Route 280.