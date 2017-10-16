Newark man admits bringing teen to NJ for prostitution, AG says

NEWARK — A city man is likely to be sentenced to 13 years in prison after admitting his role in a plan to bring a young girl into New Jersey to be used as part of a prostitution ring.

Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino announced the plea agreement for 42-year-old Glen Bowman Sr., who he said ran the operation with his wife Ernestine. Porrino said she had already pleaded guilty last year to a second-degree charge of facilitating human trafficking.

With Bowman's plea agreement, a total of five people have now pleaded guilty to their roles following their indictments in 2015, Porrino said. According to the attorney general, the defendants worked together to bring a 16-year-old girl to New Jersey from Brooklyn, and made her work as a prostitute at motels in South Hackensack and Clifton.

The couple's son, Glen Bowman Jr. was also arrested as part of the operation. Porrino said the son had first met the girl months before she was brought to New Jersey as a prostitute and worked with his father to get her involved.

"This man threatened to beat the 16-year-old victim if she didn't follow his orders and perform to his expectations for clients of his prostitution ring," Porrino said. "This plea will ensure that Bowman serves a lengthy sentence behind bars, where he can no longer subject young women and children to an unspeakable life of brutality and sexual slavery."

Bowman is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 14. Porrino asked anyone with information about people who may be involved in sex or human trafficking to call the Division of Criminal Justice's 24-hour NJ Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-877-986-7534.

