Newark and Jersey City ‘make best coffee cities in America’ list

Our friends at Wallet Hub compiled another one of their rankings, this time judging 100 American cities on their coffee . They considered various metrics including the average price of a cappuccino, average spending on coffee per household, share of households that have coffee makers, affordable coffee shops and several others.

Included in the ranking were two New Jersey cities (the two that usually make these lists): Newark and Jersey City . Jersey City was 25th overall while Newark ranked 29th. Newark was ranked second in average price of a cappuccino but only 96th in average coffee spending per household and 98th in percentage of households with coffee makers.

The highest ranked city is New York, followed by Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, and Los Angeles. The bottom five are Sacramento, Reno, Nashville, Charlotte, and Fort Worth.

More from New Jersey 101.5