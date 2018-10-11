New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts 10/14 — Fluffy’s Football Forecast

Last week, my dog, Fluffy, correctly picked the Carolina Panthers to beat the New York Giants, as well as the New York Jets to beat the Denver Broncos. This week, he hopes to continue the winning as he predicts the outcome of the New York Jets match against the Indianapolis Colts.

Once upon a time, when the Colts played in Baltimore, the Jets beat them in Super Bowl III, when New York quarterback Joe Namath guaranteed a victory. This time, the Jets will have possibly their best quarterback since Namath, with Sam Darnold under center. The Colts are currently 1-4.

