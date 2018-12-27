New Year’s weekend in NJ — 16 of the best things to do

Looking for something to do New Year's weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Cavaliere & Cornish’s Rascals -- Big Joe Henry's NJ New Year's Celebration

Join Big Joe as he hosts this incredible evening with two legendary founders of The Rascals, Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish. It's going to be a night of great music as they play all their hits, plus they will be joined by special guest on drums, Carmine Appice! A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to 180 Turning Lives Around. Visit www.theBASIE.org for more info.

Dec 29, 2018

Count Basie Center for the Arts

99 Monmouth St, Red Bank, NJ 07701

CAMDEN COUNTY

New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Camden Waterfront

New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Camden Waterfront is a family-friendly free event that draws a large crowd of visitors year after year. Fireworks can be viewed from down the brick walkway along the water or at specific spots such as Wiggins Park, the NJ Battleship, and Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park. Fireworks will be displayed in two showings, at 6 pm and at midnight to bring in 2019 the right way. Be sure to come out and enjoy with us!

Dec 31, 2018

Battleship NJ

100 Clinton St., Camden, NJ 08103

Midnight at the Oasis

Ring in the New Year at New Jersey's Favorite Water Park! Splash the night away on our indoor water attractions, jam out with our DJ, play games and win giveaways, get your limbo on; our New Year's Eve Party includes it all! - Admission to the Park - Foam Party - Delicious Appetizers, Entrees and Desserts - Themed party goods (hats, noisemakers, etc) - Champagne Toast (for adults 21 and over) - Sparkling Cider Toast for the kids! *Children 2 and under are FREE.

Dec 31, 2018 - Jan 1, 2019

Sahara Sam's Oasis

535 Rt. 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091

CAPE MAY COUNTY

First Night

Celebrate the New Year in Ocean City with a night full of entertainment and fireworks at midnight. Purchase a button and enjoy all the activities OC has to offer. Jitneys will provide free transportation from 5 pm until mid-night (for button holders), operating continuously between sites starting at the Transportation Center (9th & Haven Ave.) and 7th Street Parking Lot (7th & Central Ave.) To purchase a button or to see the schedule of events, please visit our website.

Dec 31, 2018

Ocean City Music Pier

825 Boardwalk & Moorlyn Ter., Ocean City, NJ 08226

ESSEX

New Years Eve Gala

Celebrate New Year's Eve at The Upstairs at Franklin Steakhouse. Tickets include Premium Open Bar, Buffet Dinner, Raw Bar, Venetian Table, Champagne Toast and Dancing! Night's entertainment featuring Ray Cetrell with a Live DJ! Price: $95.99 per person. More info visit website.

Dec 31, 2018 - Jan 1, 2019

Franklin Steakhouse (The Upstairs)

238 N. Franklin Ave., Nutley, NJ 07110

Harlem Globetrotters

This one-of-a-kind show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. The world famous Harlem Globetrotters feature a star-studded roster with electrifying athletes that includes Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm - plus women stars TNT Lister, Torch George and Hoops Green! Back by popular demand are the Flying Globies acrobatic trampoline dunk team! *player availability is subject to change

Dec 30, 2018

Prudential Center

25 Lafayette St., Newark, New Jersey 07102

HUDSON COUNTY

12 Days of Science

Liberty Science Center knows how to celebrate the start of winter! Visit December 26-January 1, 2019 for a whole day of fun for the whole family. Kids 10 and under can take a slap shot at our indoor hockey rink. No one will need mittens in our gigantic snow globe, where swirling "snowflakes" complete the wintery scene. Kids ages 2-5 can play in the Simple Machines Playground with a kid-powered merry-go-round. See the hilarious sight of insects creating art, then gather in the central atrium at noon for a massive TP Blizzard. Toilet paper will fly off cardboard rolls and high into the air in a graceful display of the tissue tango. Live animal shows include owls on December 27 -28, and a penguin visit on December 29-30. See LSC.org for details on these and other programs, then reserve ahead. Plan to arrive early in the day for free tickets to animals shows and more.

Dec 26, 2018 - Jan 1, 2019

Liberty Science Center

222 Jersey City Blvd., Jersey City, NJ 07305

MERCER COUNTY

Patriots Week

In Trenton, New Jersey's Capital City provides the unique opportunity for residents and tourists to experience our history come alive during Patriots Week from December 26 through December 31. Through the immersive experience, the TDA commemorates and recognizes Trenton's unique and pivotal role in the Revolutionary War. A role that has shaped some of the very streets and buildings that can still be seen standing today as they were in 1776. The festival is anchored by the historically-accurate re-enactments of the Battles of Trenton on the very streets where they took place, as well as lectures by historians and topic experts, immersive demonstrations, tours, educational activities for children, reenactments, or musical entertainment. This year use your holiday break for a fun & history-filled family staycation! With over 70 events taking place during the six-day period it's easy for families and history aficionados to spend a few days in Central New Jersey this December.

Dec 26, 2018 - Dec 31, 2018

101 Barrack St., Trenton, NJ 08608

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Topgolf's NYE BIG Bash

Topgolf is ringing in the New Year by throwing one of our biggest parties of the year. Enjoy live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu and an unforgettable midnight celebration. Upgrade to the VIP experience for exclusive access to an all-inclusive Premium NYE Feast with carving station and a bottle of bubbly* to share with friends.

Dec 31, 2018 - Jan 1, 2019

Topgolf

1013 Rt. 1, Edison, NJ 08817

Salute to Vienna - New Year's Eve Concert

Usher in the New Year with a glittery celebration of singing and dancing that will delight the senses. Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert recreates the beauty of Vienna’s golden era and its elegance charms audiences of every age. A 13-year New Brunswick tradition, this year’s concert will feature a brilliant new program of Strauss waltzes and sweeping melodies from beloved operettas performed by acclaimed European singers, ballet and champion ballroom dancers, and live symphony orchestra. The first effortless notes of the eternal Blue Danube Waltz will welcome you into a triumphant 2019!

Dec 31, 2018

State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Ring in the New Year at iPlay America

Ring in the New Year at iPlay America's annual New Year's Eve Celebration! Bring the entire family and enjoy a night of rides, party favors, live DJ, and giveaways! There will be confetti cannons at midnight as you watch the ball drop on our 5 large screens and monitors! This party sells out fast so get your tickets soon! NYE PARTY PASS INCLUDES: Unlimited Ride Pass, $10 Game Card, Party Favors, DJ, Light Show, Prizes, Giveaways, Confetti Cannons and Watching The Ball Drop On One Of Our 5 Large Screens And Monitors! Price: $39.99 Per Person In Advance; $49.99 Per Person At The Door, Toddlers Under 36 Inches Are FREE. NYE CELEBRATION & DINING PASS INCLUDES EVERYTHING IN THE NYE PARTY PASS PLUS: Seating At The NYE Pre Fix Menu, Soft Drinks With Dinner and a Champagne Toast For Adults With Dinner! SEATING: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm. Price: Adult: $74.99, Children 12 and under: $59.99, Toddlers under 36 inches FREE.

Dec 31, 2018

iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Convention Hall Presents: 'From Asbury With Love' New Year's Eve Ball

Asbury Park Boardwalk will transform Convention Hall into a 007 James Bond themed black-tie ball. Tickets are currently on sale and range from $120 - $225, with early bird rates and group packages available. Guests are invited to shake things up and dress in their finest tuxedos and dresses, portraying their favorite character from the most iconic James Bond films, whether it be a bond girl, villain or the legendary secret agent himself. Convention Hall asks guests to please refrain from bringing toy guns or weapon props of any kind, as they will not be permitted. Doors open at 9PM. Admission includes an open bar from 10PM-1:30 AM, hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast. Hosted by Frankie Perez along with DJs Atom Worth and Mike Merrell who will be spinning all night long. This is a 21+ only event.

Dec 31, 2018 - Jan 1, 2019

Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

New Year’s Day with Maestro Anthony LaGruth

Continuing the Georgian Court tradition, Maestro Anthony LaGruth will lead his orchestra as we kick off 2019 with a musical celebration. The joyous selections will be as light as champagne bubbles, with both contemporary and classical pieces. A buffet brunch, strong coffees and teas, mimosas, and Bloody Marys will be served.$47 per person, includes brunch, beverages, and concert. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

Jan 1, 2019

Georgian Court University, Casino Auditorium

900 Lakewood Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

OCEAN COUNTY

First Night Ocean County

Mark your calendar for New Year's Eve and a family celebration with local businesses along the Boardwalk. Fun and games for the entire family! Fireworks at 5 pm.

Dec 31, 2018

Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

PASSAIC COUNTY

The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year

The Experts in Mystery Entertainment are now performing live public and private interactive murder mystery dinner shows in Wayne and surrounding areas throughout New Jersey. Join us for a night of intrigue, deception, and delicious food in this comedic thriller! Silver Bells are ringing at this seasonal stand up performance, but the jolly jokester gets upstaged by an event far worse than a bad holiday comedy: a murder! With humbug hovering over the holiday, it is up to the non-amused audience to unravel the mystery of whodunit like last year's tacky knitting holiday sweater. While murder is making the night not so merry and bright, you must gather information, bribe your guests for clues, and solve the crime before this comedy act becomes a tragedy.

Dec 29, 2018

Elk's Lodge

50 Hinchman Ave., Wayne, NJ 07470

SALEM COUNTY

New Year's Eve Party

Celebrate new beginnings with us this New Year's Eve! 5-hour premium open bar DJ entertainment and dancing. Welcome reception with passed hors d'oeuvres, Buffet Dinner, Dessert and Midnight champagne toast. Breakfast served after midnight. $85 pp. Reservations required.

Dec 31, 2018 - Jan 1, 2019

The Grove at Centerton

1022 Almond Rd., Pittsgrove, NJ 08318