New Year’s Eve NJ: NYE family spots in New Jersey to welcome 2018

New Year’s Eve NJ: NYE family spots in New Jersey welcoming 2018 (Thinkstock)

There’s still time New Jersey families! Need a cool way to spend New Year’s Eve with the kids? From toddlers to teens, we have you covered for Sunday NYE fun. A few events wrap up early, for the youngest crowd who might be in bed before 2017 is over. Call ahead and check ticket availability before heading out!

1. iPlay America (Monmouth County)

110 Schanck Road, Freehold

Seating for dinner is at 8 p.m.

The year-round place for all-ages fun in Freehold, with a special bash to greet 2018. There’s a Party and Dining Pass that includes a dinner reservation for a buffet style meal, plus some unlimited rides, attractions, a game card to start, party favors and countdown to midnight. (Admission is free for toddlers under 36 inches tall). There’s also a Party Pass available for both adults and kids, without the dinner reservation.

2. First Night of 2018 Aboard the Battleship (Camden County)

Battleship New Jersey, 62 Battleship Pl, Camden

6 p.m. – 9 a.m. New Year’s Day

Families can experience the First Night of 2018 aboard the Battleship New Jersey! The overnight program features dinner and breakfast served at the chowline, a guided tour of the Battleship, a ride in the Flight Simulator and the chance to sleep in the same bunks as the crew of the USS New Jersey. The Battleship also will open her decks for guests to watch the 6pm or Midnight Fireworks over the Delaware River. Guests must be part of a family; at least one parent or guardian and one child age 6-17.

3. First Night Ocean County (Ocean County)

Seaside Heights Boardwalk

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

An afternoon family celebration along the Seaside Heights Boardwalk includes games, crafts, facepainting and shows, with early fireworks at 5pm.

4. Morris County’s First Night (Morris County)

downtown Morristown

4:45 p.m. – 12 a.m.

New Jersey’s biggest First Night celebration is in Morristown, with a packed schedule of family-friendly, alcohol-free festivities– nearly 200 artists, with more than 80 events. The MAYO Performing Arts Center serves as a hub of First Night Morris, with a total of two dozen indoor venues around the Morristown Green. A free shuttle runs to all locations. There’s also fireworks shows at 9:15 pm and midnight.

5. Ocean City First Night (Cape May County)

various sites in Ocean City

4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

A full schedule, from ice skating, the skateboard park and indoor swimming for early activities, plus magic shows, inflatables, and lots of live music and other entertainers. The evening wraps with a fireworks show at midnight. Admission ‘button sales‘ also support local charities. On New Year’s Day, there’s also a First Day at the Beach ocean plunge for brave participants.

6. First Night Haddonfield

downtown Haddonfield, along Kings Highway

5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, First Night Haddonfield is a family-oriented, alcohol-free New Year’s Eve festival. Entertainment at 15 venues include magic, music, comedy, dance and theater for audiences of all ages. There’s a kid zone for those 9 and under, and fireworks slated for 9 p.m.

7. Garden State Discovery Museum (Camden County)

2040 Springdale Rd, Ste 100, Cherry Hill

11:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Be the first to ring in the New Year and still get to bed on time. The entire Museum will be singing and dancing and counting down to 2018, twice in the daytime. The first is an 11:45 am countdown to noon, followed by a 15 minute countdown to 3 p.m.

8. Dave and Buster’s (Middlesex County)

Dave and Buster’s, 274 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

The new massive arcade at Woodbridge Center Mall is offering a New Year’s celebration geared towards families. There’s two packages, one includes an open bar option for adults. Unlimited Video Game Play for ‘non-redemption games’ from 9 p.m. until midnight.

9. Great Adventure (Ocean County)

1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson

1 p.m. – 9 p.m

The theme park in Jackson is offering its seasonal festivities for those who’d like to cap off their New Year’s at a reasonable hour. “Holiday in the Park” on New Year’s Eve will wrap with some fireworks. Grab a glimpse of this year’s holiday lights, with over a million twinkling bulbs parkwide, toast a s’more (or four) by the fire pits and go on a few rides before heading home.

10. Sahara Sam’s (Burlington County)

535 North Route 73, West Berlin

7 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

The indoor water park is offering a ‘Midnight at the Oasis’ for families this New Year’s. Revelers can splash the night away on the water attractions, enjoy a ‘foam party’, music by DJ, play games and giveaways. Each ticket also includes a midnight toast- champagne for adults and sparkling cider for the kids.(Children 2 and under are free.)

11. Adventure Aquarium New Year’s Eve Splash (Camden County)

1 Riverside Drive, Camden

10 a.m – 6 p.m.

Visit with your favorite animals during twilight hours, enjoy a DJ dance party and see a fireworks display over the Delaware River, all before bedtime! Activities included with Aquarium admission.

ALSO of note: the Hogmanay Bonfire (Mercer County)

The event rooted in Scottish tradition will be on Sunday from 6pm until 8pm in the Great Meadow behind the historical Brearley House in Lawrenceville. “Create a list of all the bad things you want to forget about 2017 and bring it to the fire on New Year’s Eve. Toss it in the flames and watch it burn.”

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.