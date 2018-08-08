New study says New Jersey is not a very happy state

Research from the website 24/7 Wall Street ranked all 50 states on how happy the residents are, and New Jersey wound up in the bottom half.

The Garden State ranked 28th, just ahead of Tennessee. Even though the average New Jerseyan makes $19,000 a year more the national median, we are stressed about money. Goods and services are 13.4% more expensive here than in the rest of the country. Seventy-four percent of residents enjoy what they do every day, and 58% are healthy. Another place where we rank below the national average is “Strong Social Relationship” and we rank 10th in poverty rate.

For the record, South Dakota is the happiest state, and West Virginia is the least happy. See the full list here.

