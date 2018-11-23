New locations for measles risk — It’s not just Ocean County anymore
The New Jersey Department of Health has identified three more places where visitors could have come in contact with measles.
It said a "a highly suspect case of measles" associated with the ongoing Ocean County outbreak may have exposed individuals in Passaic County. A Passaic County resident could have exposed others to the infection while in Passaic County between Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.
In addition, officials have confirmed a 15th case of measles in Ocean County, though there are no known public exposures connected to that person.
Authorities say anyone who visited these locations may have been exposed to measles:
Passaic Chill Youth Drop In Center, 217 Brook Ave., Passaic
- Nov. 17 between 8:30 p.m. and midnight
Junior’s Kosher Deli, 215 Main Ave., Passaic
- Nov. 18 between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Rite Aid, 78 Main Ave., Passaic
- Nov. 18 between 8 and 10:30 p.m.
Health officials had already identified the risk for measles exposure at these locations:
Schul Satmar, 405 Forest Avenue, Lakewood
- Oct. 13 through 21 between 1 and 4 p.m. daily
- Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily
- Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 between 6:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. (morning of Nov. 1)
- Nov. 1 between 6:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
Eat a Pita, 116 Clifton Ave, Lakewood
- Oct. 15 between 7 and 10 p.m.
CHEMED Health Center, 1771 Madison Ave, Lakewood
- Oct. 17 between 3 and 6 p.m.
- Oct. 18 between 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Oct. 30 between 9:20 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
- Oct. 31 between 8:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Nov. 1 from 10:15 p.m. to close
NPGS, 231 Main St, Lakewood
- Oct. 25 between 9 a.m. and noon
- Oct. 29 between 2:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.
Pizza Plus, 241 4th St, Lakewood
- Oct. 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Office of Dr. Eli Eilenberg, 150 James St, Lakewood
- Oct. 31 between 11:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.
- Nov. 1 between noon and 4:30 p.m.
Four Corners Bagel & Café, 150 James St, Lakewood
- Oct. 31 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Fountain Ballroom, 725 Vassar Ave, Lakewood
- Oct. 30 and 31, between 6 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.
Mesivta of Eatontown, 1300 New Hampshire Ave, Lakewood and 107 East Harvard St, Lakewood
- Nov. 6 to Nov. 9
Bais Shalom AKA Alumni, 345 9th St, Lakewood
- Nov. 6 between 1:15 and 6:45 p.m.
Motor Vehicle Commission, 1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River
- Nov. 7 between 2:30 and 5:15 p.m.
The state said it was working with county health departments to identify and notify people who might have been exposed.
Measles is highly contagious. Symptoms can include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.
In some cases, it can cause pneumonia and encephalitis. Pregnant women with measles risk miscarriages, premature births and low-birth-weight babies.
Measles is spread through the air when infected individuals caught or sneeze, and can be contracted by coming into contacts with the mucus or saliva of someone caryting the infection.
State officials are urging anyone who has been at any of the listed locations during the times identified to contact their health providers. Those who have not been vaccinated and who have not previously had measles are at risk.
According to state health officials, someone who was exposed could first develop symptoms as late as Dec. 9.
"Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” said Dr. Christina Tan, state epidemiologist, said in an announcement of the locations.