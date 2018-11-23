The New Jersey Department of Health has identified three more places where visitors could have come in contact with measles.

It said a "a highly suspect case of measles" associated with the ongoing Ocean County outbreak may have exposed individuals in Passaic County. A Passaic County resident could have exposed others to the infection while in Passaic County between Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.

In addition, officials have confirmed a 15th case of measles in Ocean County, though there are no known public exposures connected to that person.

Authorities say anyone who visited these locations may have been exposed to measles:

Passaic Chill Youth Drop In Center, 217 Brook Ave., Passaic

Nov. 17 between 8:30 p.m. and midnight

Junior’s Kosher Deli, 215 Main Ave., Passaic

Nov. 18 between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Rite Aid, 78 Main Ave., Passaic

Nov. 18 between 8 and 10:30 p.m.

Health officials had already identified the risk for measles exposure at these locations:

Schul Satmar, 405 Forest Avenue, Lakewood

Oct. 13 through 21 between 1 and 4 p.m. daily

Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily

Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 between 6:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. (morning of Nov. 1)

Nov. 1 between 6:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Eat a Pita, 116 Clifton Ave, Lakewood

Oct. 15 between 7 and 10 p.m.

CHEMED Health Center, 1771 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Oct. 17 between 3 and 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 between 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 between 9:20 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 between 8:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Nov. 1 from 10:15 p.m. to close

NPGS, 231 Main St, Lakewood

Oct. 25 between 9 a.m. and noon

Oct. 29 between 2:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Pizza Plus, 241 4th St, Lakewood

Oct. 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Office of Dr. Eli Eilenberg, 150 James St, Lakewood

Oct. 31 between 11:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Nov. 1 between noon and 4:30 p.m.

Four Corners Bagel & Café, 150 James St, Lakewood

Oct. 31 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Fountain Ballroom, 725 Vassar Ave, Lakewood

Oct. 30 and 31, between 6 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Mesivta of Eatontown, 1300 New Hampshire Ave, Lakewood and 107 East Harvard St, Lakewood

Nov. 6 to Nov. 9

Bais Shalom AKA Alumni, 345 9th St, Lakewood

Nov. 6 between 1:15 and 6:45 p.m.

Motor Vehicle Commission, 1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Nov. 7 between 2:30 and 5:15 p.m.

The state said it was working with county health departments to identify and notify people who might have been exposed.

Measles is highly contagious. Symptoms can include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

In some cases, it can cause pneumonia and encephalitis. Pregnant women with measles risk miscarriages, premature births and low-birth-weight babies.

Measles is spread through the air when infected individuals caught or sneeze, and can be contracted by coming into contacts with the mucus or saliva of someone caryting the infection.

State officials are urging anyone who has been at any of the listed locations during the times identified to contact their health providers. Those who have not been vaccinated and who have not previously had measles are at risk.

According to state health officials, someone who was exposed could first develop symptoms as late as Dec. 9.

"Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” said Dr. Christina Tan, state epidemiologist, said in an announcement of the locations.