TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed Alyssa’s Law, requiring all New Jersey public schools to install silent panic alarms to alert law enforcement during emergencies such as an active shooter situation.

The law, which is applied to all public elementary and secondary schools, also permits schools to install an " alternative emergency mechanism ", as approved by the Department of Education.

The law is in memory of Alyssa Alhadeff, a Bergen County native from Woodcliff Lake who was among the 17 people who were killed in the Parkland, Florida, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

“Alyssa’s death is a stark reminder of the dangers of gun violence and the need for adequate school security measures,” Murphy said. “In New Jersey, we will do everything in our power to prevent these tragedies from occurring within our borders.”

Alarm installation at all 2,500 public schools is expected to cost between $2.5 million and $12.5 million, according to the Office of Legislative Services .

A portion of the expense will be paid for using bond funds approved in November by state voters , the $500 million ballot question that cleared state lawmakers last summer.

