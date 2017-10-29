New Jersey’s wet Sunday brings outages across NJ

TRENTON — Heavy rain and high water levels made for a miserable Sunday around New Jersey.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that the rain will fall with the most intensity on Sunday afternoon into the evening. As of 8:45 p.m. an 2.5 inches of rain had fallen along the Jersey Shore, according to the National Weather Service.

The heavy rain and wind is courtesy of a cold front from the west and the remnants of Tropical Storm Phillipe from the south.

"Southeasterly winds will ramp up this evening, peaking at 40+ mph. Then, as winds switch to a westerly direction tomorrow morning, peaks to 50+ mph will be possible," Townsquare Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Zarrow said a Flash Flood Watch is in effect in all of New Jersey's 21 counties until Midnight Sunday. Several inches of rain may cause flash flooding, especially from torrential thunderstorms that sit over one area for an extended time. Streams and creeks may rise quickly, and roads may need to be closed due to water inundation.

At least one local police department had a little fun with the weather, as the Roxbury Police Department posted this on its Facebook page:

Utilities were holding their own as of 8:45 p.m. with over 11,000 customers out statewide including:

JCP&L: 6,175 customers mostly in Berkeley Township in Ocean County

PES&G: 2,273 customers mostly in Union Township in Union County.

Atlantic City Electric: 3,195 mostly in Atlantic City

"We have additional personnel scheduled and on standby, with extra tree personnel and equipment at the ready. Our employees are securing equipment at our facilities, and preparing their own homes for high winds. We urge our customers to do the same," John Latka, senior vice president of electric and gas operations for PSE&G said in a statement.

The utility urged people not to touch live wires and to stay inside their vehicle if a live wire falls on it and call 911.

Six Flags Great Adventure was closed on Sunday because of the rain, but will open on Monday and Tuesday for the final nights of their Halloween themed Fright Fest, according to spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald.

Dan Zarrow contributed to this report.