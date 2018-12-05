New Jersey’s tie to the Bush political dynasty

You may not know this, but New Jersey has a very strong connection to the Bush family. Samuel Prescott Bush, the patriarch of the Bush family was born in Orange, New Jersey and attended the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken.

According to the school’s website , the grandfather of George Herbert Walker Bush and great grandfather of George W. Bush, studied mechanical engineering and played on the school’s nascent football team as well as on the tennis team. He wrote his senior thesis on the dynamometer, a device that measures an engine’s output.

After graduating from Stevens, Bush went on to have a career in the railroad business and the president of Buckeye Steel Castings Company; he was also president of the Ohio Manufacturing Association and sat on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. In addition to the two presidents in his bloodline, his son, Prescott Bush, was a US Senator from Connecticut (he’s the father of George H.W. Bush).

