New Jerseyans live in a bubble! (Opinion)

When it comes to firearms New Jersey and a handful of states mostly in the Northeast live in a bubble. Most of the rest of the country is comfortable with guns, where people use them responsibly for hunting or sport. We, however have great fear and misconception about guns, and the problem is getting worse with each new generation of people here.

For some reason the country feels we need to know what teenagers feel about firearms and firearms laws and security. Why you'd ask a group of people with little or no life experience and put some value to it, is astonishing. I know in the wake of the latest school shooting and the subsequent student outcry, people are allowing young people to voice their obvious concern. But should we put any weight into what they have to say. Ah.....NO!