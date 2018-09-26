New Jersey got soaked, might have been hit by tornado

NEPTUNE — New Jersey's soggy Tuesday came to an end with a tornado warning and southern Monmouth County getting soaked.

The rain started in the morning, with torrential rain in North Jersey that flooded out roads including including Route 508 in Kearny, the eastbound Route 3 service road in Secaucus, and portions of Routes 1 and 9 through Jersey City and Newark. Schools in Bayonne and Cliffside Park closed early.

Police and emergency crews had to rescue dozens of stranded motorists in Bayonne, Hackensack, North Bergen, and Fairview.

Heavy rain that moved through Central and South Jersey late Tuesday afternoon caused Route 130 to flood in Camden near Route 70, and on Route 195 in the area of Route 295 in Hamilton, according to the National Weather Service.

The Delaware River spilled over its banks on both the New Jersey and Pennsylvania sides, with lanes flooded out on Route 1 in Trenton. Six to 10 inches of water accumulated on West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville.

(Neptune Township OEM)

The Pinewald section of Burlington Township also took on several inches of water and some roads in Delran were also impassable.

Several roads in Neptune Township were impassable on Tuesday night, including Routes 33, 35, and 66, and the streets around Lake Alberta, according to the township's Office of Emergency Management.

It was a combination of things that caused the rain to fall so heavily.

"The constant rain and heavy thunderstorms were fueled by a stationary front draped right over New Jersey, coupled with an influx of warm air and tropical moisture," according to Townsquare New Jerse Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service around 6:45 p.m. for eastern Burlington County after a rare prominent tornado signature appeared on the radar.

"There was definitely some rotation over Burlington County on Tuesday night. Luckily, the potential tornado occurred over a barren area of Wharton State Forest and Brendan Byrne State Forest," Zarrow said.

After a humid, summerlike day on Wednesday, Zarrow said there could be more heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Share your flood stories, pictures, and video. Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .