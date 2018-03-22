New Jersey snow totals — Thursday, March 22

The worst of it is behind us.

As of early Thursday morning, snow was slowing and even stopping in some parts of New Jersey, after the fourth nor'eastern in a month walloped some parts of the state with a foot or more of snow.

Commercial trucks were being allowed back onto New Jersey highways, NJ Transit resumed its normal schedule and state offices were slated to open as normal.

But thousands of customers remained without power , and school districts around the state had delayed openings or closures.

Below are snow accumulation totals as collected by National Weather Service offices in Mount Holly and in Upton, NY. Note that totals are collected at varying times, and by varying methods (including via social media). The totals below represent the latest the NWS has on record as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Estell Manor — 8.6 1043 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Buena Vista Twp 7.5 1101 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Egg Harbor Twp 7.0 1115 PM 3/21 Meteorologist

Atlantic City Intl A 5.7 100 AM 3/22 ASOS

Pleasantville 3.7 942 PM 3/21 Social Media

BERGEN COUNTY

Westwood 8.2 308 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Ridgewood 6.3 1025 PM 3/21 Amateur Radio

East Rutherford 5.3 150 AM 3/22 Tribal Official

Rivervale 5.1 1030 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Franklin Lakes 4.8 1030 PM 3/21 CoCoRaHS

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Mount Holly WFO 11.9 100 AM 3/22 NWS Office

Mount Laurel 11.1 1100 PM 3/21 CoCoRaHS

2 SW Burlington Twp 10.4 1100 PM 3/21 NWS Employee

Delran Twp 9.5 1200 AM 3/22 NWS Employee

Delanco 9.1 947 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Florence 9.0 400 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Crosswicks 8.5 1007 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Maple Shade 8.5 1256 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

CAMDEN COUNTY

Lindenwold 9.5 1149 PM 3/21 Meteorologist

Jackson 7.0 922 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Upper Twp 7.7 245 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Dennisville 6.2 1150 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Woodbine 5.9 1030 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Palermo 3.5 924 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

2 NW Cape May 2.7 1201 AM 3/22 Co-Op Observer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Newport 8.0 1012 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Upper Deerfield Twp 7.5 300 AM 3/22 Social Media

ESSEX COUNTY

Cedar Grove 6.3 1245 AM 3/22 Public

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

West Deptford 12.0 1112 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Pitman 9.1 1245 AM 3/22 Social Media

HUDSON COUNTY

Harrison 9.0 415 AM 3/22 Co-Op Observer

Hoboken 8.5 1240 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Frenchtown 11.0 1100 PM 3/21 Social Media

White House Station 8.0 1046 PM 3/21 Meteorologist

MERCER COUNTY

Ewing 7.6 100 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Altura 6.5 1035 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Cheesequake 12.5 220 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Port Reading 11.5 115 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Hopelawn 11.0 321 AM 3/22 Social Media

Sayreville 10.0 1109 PM 3/21 Social Media

Spotswood 10.0 1055 PM 3/21 Social Media

East Brunswick 10.0 1102 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Woodbridge 10.0 1033 PM 3/21 over 1 inch per hour

Cranbury 9.7 130 AM 3/22 Social Media

Perth Amboy 9.0 1103 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Monroe Twp 9.0 1103 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Edison 9.0 1204 AM 3/22 Newspaper

Old Bridge 8.5 911 PM 3/21 Social Media

Morristown 7.6 1200 AM 3/22 Social Media

South River 6.2 916 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Howell 13.0 300 AM 3/22 Social Media

Lincroft 13.0 1240 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Freehold 13.0 230 AM 3/22 Social Media

Colts Neck 12.7 230 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Clarksburg 12.0 1055 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Wall Twp 11.5 230 AM 3/22 Social Media

Shrewsbury 11.0 1230 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Freehold Twp 10.0 1100 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Hazlet 10.0 1210 AM 3/22 Social Media

Manalapan 9.0 1034 PM 3/21 1 inch in 30 minutes

Spring Lake 8.0 1054 PM 3/21 Social Media

MORRIS COUNTY

Green Pond 11.8 130 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Succasunna 10.0 225 AM 3/22 Social Media

Marcella 9.7 1200 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Butler 9.5 323 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Denville 9.3 330 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Budd Lake 8.8 1145 PM 3/21 Social Media

Netcong 8.0 930 PM 3/21 Meteorologist

N Jefferson Twp 7.0 1026 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

2 E Randolph Twp 7.0 1100 PM 3/21 CoCoRaHS

Morris Twp 7.0 1153 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Parsippany 4.0 918 PM 3/21 Meteorologist

Pleasantville 3.7 943 PM 3/21 Newspaper

OCEAN COUNTY

Bayville 13.5 1153 PM 3/21 still heavy snow.

Waretown 13.0 1245 AM 3/22 Social Media

Toms River 12.0 1130 PM 3/21 Social Media

South Toms River 11.0 430 AM 3/22 Social Media

Brick Twp 10.2 127 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Lakewood 10.0 1055 PM 3/21 Social Media

Barnegat 9.0 1039 PM 3/21 Social Media

SOMERSET COUNTY

Somerset 8.0 1030 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Manville 7.5 1122 PM 3/21 Social Media

Basking Ridge 7.0 300 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Somerville 6.2 1210 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

SUSSEX COUNTY

Highland Lakes 9.3 306 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Franklin 7.0 1230 AM 3/22 Social Media

1 ESE Andover 7.0 1000 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

UNION COUNTY

Roselle 11.8 457 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter

Roselle Park 8.2 1030 PM 3/21 Public

Newark Airport 7.9 100 AM 3/22 FAA Observer

Cranford 6.1 1045 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Union 5.5 1130 PM 3/21 Public

WARREN COUNTY

Stewartsville 10.4 1030 PM 3/21 Social Media

Hackettstown 10.0 1104 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter

Oxford 8.3 1115 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter