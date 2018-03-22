New Jersey snow totals — Thursday, March 22
The worst of it is behind us.
As of early Thursday morning, snow was slowing and even stopping in some parts of New Jersey, after the fourth nor'eastern in a month walloped some parts of the state with a foot or more of snow.
Commercial trucks were being allowed back onto New Jersey highways, NJ Transit resumed its normal schedule and state offices were slated to open as normal.
But thousands of customers remained without power, and school districts around the state had delayed openings or closures.
Below are snow accumulation totals as collected by National Weather Service offices in Mount Holly and in Upton, NY. Note that totals are collected at varying times, and by varying methods (including via social media). The totals below represent the latest the NWS has on record as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Estell Manor — 8.6 1043 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Buena Vista Twp 7.5 1101 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Egg Harbor Twp 7.0 1115 PM 3/21 Meteorologist
Atlantic City Intl A 5.7 100 AM 3/22 ASOS
Pleasantville 3.7 942 PM 3/21 Social Media
BERGEN COUNTY
Westwood 8.2 308 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Ridgewood 6.3 1025 PM 3/21 Amateur Radio
East Rutherford 5.3 150 AM 3/22 Tribal Official
Rivervale 5.1 1030 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Franklin Lakes 4.8 1030 PM 3/21 CoCoRaHS
BURLINGTON COUNTY
Mount Holly WFO 11.9 100 AM 3/22 NWS Office
Mount Laurel 11.1 1100 PM 3/21 CoCoRaHS
2 SW Burlington Twp 10.4 1100 PM 3/21 NWS Employee
Delran Twp 9.5 1200 AM 3/22 NWS Employee
Delanco 9.1 947 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Florence 9.0 400 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Crosswicks 8.5 1007 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Maple Shade 8.5 1256 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
CAMDEN COUNTY
Lindenwold 9.5 1149 PM 3/21 Meteorologist
Jackson 7.0 922 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Upper Twp 7.7 245 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Dennisville 6.2 1150 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Woodbine 5.9 1030 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Palermo 3.5 924 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
2 NW Cape May 2.7 1201 AM 3/22 Co-Op Observer
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Newport 8.0 1012 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Upper Deerfield Twp 7.5 300 AM 3/22 Social Media
ESSEX COUNTY
Cedar Grove 6.3 1245 AM 3/22 Public
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
West Deptford 12.0 1112 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Pitman 9.1 1245 AM 3/22 Social Media
HUDSON COUNTY
Harrison 9.0 415 AM 3/22 Co-Op Observer
Hoboken 8.5 1240 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
HUNTERDON COUNTY
Frenchtown 11.0 1100 PM 3/21 Social Media
White House Station 8.0 1046 PM 3/21 Meteorologist
MERCER COUNTY
Ewing 7.6 100 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Altura 6.5 1035 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Cheesequake 12.5 220 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Port Reading 11.5 115 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Hopelawn 11.0 321 AM 3/22 Social Media
Sayreville 10.0 1109 PM 3/21 Social Media
Spotswood 10.0 1055 PM 3/21 Social Media
East Brunswick 10.0 1102 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Woodbridge 10.0 1033 PM 3/21 over 1 inch per hour
Cranbury 9.7 130 AM 3/22 Social Media
Perth Amboy 9.0 1103 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Monroe Twp 9.0 1103 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Edison 9.0 1204 AM 3/22 Newspaper
Old Bridge 8.5 911 PM 3/21 Social Media
Morristown 7.6 1200 AM 3/22 Social Media
South River 6.2 916 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Howell 13.0 300 AM 3/22 Social Media
Lincroft 13.0 1240 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Freehold 13.0 230 AM 3/22 Social Media
Colts Neck 12.7 230 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Clarksburg 12.0 1055 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Wall Twp 11.5 230 AM 3/22 Social Media
Shrewsbury 11.0 1230 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Freehold Twp 10.0 1100 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Hazlet 10.0 1210 AM 3/22 Social Media
Manalapan 9.0 1034 PM 3/21 1 inch in 30 minutes
Spring Lake 8.0 1054 PM 3/21 Social Media
MORRIS COUNTY
Green Pond 11.8 130 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Succasunna 10.0 225 AM 3/22 Social Media
Marcella 9.7 1200 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Butler 9.5 323 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Denville 9.3 330 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Budd Lake 8.8 1145 PM 3/21 Social Media
Netcong 8.0 930 PM 3/21 Meteorologist
N Jefferson Twp 7.0 1026 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
2 E Randolph Twp 7.0 1100 PM 3/21 CoCoRaHS
Morris Twp 7.0 1153 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Parsippany 4.0 918 PM 3/21 Meteorologist
OCEAN COUNTY
Bayville 13.5 1153 PM 3/21 still heavy snow.
Waretown 13.0 1245 AM 3/22 Social Media
Toms River 12.0 1130 PM 3/21 Social Media
South Toms River 11.0 430 AM 3/22 Social Media
Brick Twp 10.2 127 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Lakewood 10.0 1055 PM 3/21 Social Media
Barnegat 9.0 1039 PM 3/21 Social Media
SOMERSET COUNTY
Somerset 8.0 1030 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Manville 7.5 1122 PM 3/21 Social Media
Basking Ridge 7.0 300 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Somerville 6.2 1210 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
SUSSEX COUNTY
Highland Lakes 9.3 306 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Franklin 7.0 1230 AM 3/22 Social Media
1 ESE Andover 7.0 1000 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
UNION COUNTY
Roselle 11.8 457 AM 3/22 Trained Spotter
Roselle Park 8.2 1030 PM 3/21 Public
Newark Airport 7.9 100 AM 3/22 FAA Observer
Cranford 6.1 1045 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Union 5.5 1130 PM 3/21 Public
WARREN COUNTY
Stewartsville 10.4 1030 PM 3/21 Social Media
Hackettstown 10.0 1104 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter
Oxford 8.3 1115 PM 3/21 Trained Spotter