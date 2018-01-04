New Jersey snow totals — Thursday, Jan. 4
Snow continued to fall throughout New Jersey Thursday afternoon, hitting the Jersey Shore hardest and hitting points north and west less — but creating hazardous road conditions throughout.
Roadways were poor enough that many school districts had already started announcing closings for Friday, Jan. 5 — giving students a four-day weekend just day’s after their New Year’s break.
The following are snow totals collected as of 2 p.m. by the National Weather Service. Since the totals come from various sources, some are more recent than others — times are noted along each total.
Atlantic County
Margate City 16.0 1207 PM — Trained Spotter
Atlantic City Intl A 12.7 100 PM — ASOS/AWOS
Northfield 12.0 1115 AM — Trained Spotter
Pleasantville 10.5 1115 AM — Trained Spotter
Mays Landing 10.5 1000 AM — Amateur Radio
Egg Harbor Twp 10.0 1000 AM — Amateur Radio
Absecon 9.5 1014 AM — Trained Spotter
Pomona 9.0 1115 AM — Trained Spotter
Galloway Twp 9.0 1114 AM — Trained Spotter
Egg Harbor City 9.0 926 AM — Trained Spotter
Brigantine 8.0 926 AM — Trained Spotter
Estell Manor 6.3 815 AM — Co-Op Observer
Hammonton 6.1 1200 PM — Co-Op Observer
Buena Vista Twp 5.0 844 AM — Co-Op Observer
Conovertown 5.0 830 AM — Trained Spotter
Rt 50 in front of Crabby’s pic.twitter.com/QjIEBaZ52v
— Joyce Quick (@jivetalkjoyce) January 4, 2018
Snow storm happening here in jersey. pic.twitter.com/gpzytkLX76
— Dawnbright (@Dawnbri46194086) January 4, 2018
Cape May County
Cape May Court House 17.0 137 PM — Trained Spotter
Dennisville 12.5 1249 PM — Trained Spotter
Erma 11.0 1125 AM — Trained Spotter
Green Creek 11.0 1126 AM — Trained Spotter
2 NW Cape May 9.6 108 PM — Trained Spotter
Villas 9.5 139 PM — Trained Spotter
Seaville 9.0 140 PM — Trained Spotter
West Cape May 8.3 1200 PM — Trained Spotter
Wildwood Crest 7.0 1125 AM — Trained Spotter
Ocean City 6.5 700 AM — Trained Spotter
Petersburg 6.5 1000 AM — Trained Spotter
Eldora 6.5 1100 AM — Trained Spotter
Wildwood 6.0 610 AM — Social Media
Cape May 6.0 702 AM — Co-Op Observer
Belleplain 5.0 930 AM — Trained Spotter
Woodbine 5.0 930 AM — Trained Spotter
Goshen 3.5 930 AM — Trained Spotter
Shawcrest 2.0 212 AM — Trained Spotter
Cumberland County
Vineland 6.0 123 PM — Trained Spotter
Upper Deerfield Twp 4.2 123 PM — Trained Spotter
Millville 4.0 117 PM — Trained Spotter
Hunterdon County
Readington Twp 1.5 1233 PM — Trained Spotter
Mercer County
Lawrenceville 3.0 1100 AM — Trained Spotter
Ewing 2.3 1210 PM — Trained Spotter
Lawrence 2.0 845 AM — Trained Spotter
Middlesex County
Old Bridge 5.8 1219 PM — Trained Spotter
Sayreville 5.5 1216 PM — Trained Spotter
East Brunswick 5.0 1218 PM — Trained Spotter
South Plainfield 3.0 1218 PM — Trained Spotter
Edison 2.5 1120 AM — Trained Spotter
#njsnow Doo, doo, doo… Lookin' out my (Sayreville) back door. pic.twitter.com/noImjy0Uul
— George (@Skirge01) January 4, 2018
Old bridge pic.twitter.com/I9F2UkOnvM
— Dawnbright (@Dawnbri46194086) January 4, 2018
@nj1015 Monroe Township #bombcyclone pic.twitter.com/SbwYxABOaZ
— duke harding (@dukeharding13) January 4, 2018
@nj1015 Iselin NJ pic.twitter.com/SbnJnJmOI6
— Dennis Marshall (@D_Marshall_PMP) January 4, 2018
Monmouth County
Lincroft 9.5 1229 PM — Trained Spotter
Marlboro 9.0 1230 PM — Public
Shrewsbury 8.8 1140 AM — Trained Spotter
Freehold Twp 6.5 1213 PM — Trained Spotter
Aberdeen Twp 5.5 1208 PM — Trained Spotter
Manalapan 5.0 1217 PM — Trained Spotter
Reporting from Aberdeen, NJ, ground zero for #WinterStormGrayson, it’s a whiteout! #blizzard2018 @nj1015 pic.twitter.com/1yxtaXcg8G
— Kevin Israel (@kevinisrael_nj) January 4, 2018
Ruby is watching #bombcyclone2018 #abc7ny #LongBranch #NJ pic.twitter.com/edUTr1fWAZ
— Ro (@SonnyandBrenda) January 4, 2018
Here is how it looks in #manalapan #nj #WinterStormGrayson #BombCyclone #Snowstorm2018 @njdotcom @nj1015 @News12NJ @MANALAPANTWP @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/gcwUAchIEE
— George Gendy, PT (@Gendy_33) January 4, 2018
— Jonathan Beaulieu (@uncleboli) January 4, 2018
— Searchlight Church (@livethelight) January 4, 2018
Morris County
Parsippany 4.0 109 PM — Social Media
Kinnelon 3.0 138 PM — Trained Spotter
Schooleys Mountain 3.0 1030 AM — Trained Spotter
Millington 2.8 1030 AM — Trained Spotter
Mount Arlington 2.0 1100 AM — Trained Spotter
Ledgewood 1.0 1000 AM — Trained Spotter
Ocean County
Bayville 16.0 1203 PM — Trained Spotter
Jackson 14.5 128 PM — Social Media
Brick Twp 12.5 1137 AM — Trained Spotter
Toms River 10.3 128 PM — Trained Spotter
Mantoloking 9.5 900 AM — Trained Spotter
Manahawkin 7.0 844 AM — Social Media
Tuckerton 5.5 858 AM — Trained Spotter
Barnegat 4.0 859 AM — Trained Spotter
Forked River 2.5 856 AM — Trained Spotter
Lakewood 2.0 855 AM — Trained Spotter
Whiting 2.0 858 AM — Trained Spotter
Snow in jackson @DanZarrow @nj1015 pic.twitter.com/QJ02VReUSV
— Mike S (@msiano79) January 4, 2018
@nj1015 As scene from the Barnegat Bay docks pic.twitter.com/K0nhX3aYDo
— JH (@John08050) January 4, 2018
Somerset County
Hillsborough Twp 5.0 1214 PM — Trained Spotter
Basking Ridge 2.0 1000 AM — Trained Spotter
Middlebush 1.8 1000 AM — Trained Spotter
Sussex County
High Point 3.5 1135 AM — Trained Spotter
Highland Lakes 3.3 1207 PM — Trained Spotter
Warren County
Belvidere 3.3 1130 AM — Trained Spotter
Stewartsville 1.5 900 AM — Trained Spotter
Riegelsville 1.0 853 AM — Co-Op Observer
Hackettstown 0.9 800 AM — Trained Spotter
