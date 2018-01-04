New Jersey snow totals — Thursday, Jan. 4

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Snow continued to fall throughout New Jersey Thursday afternoon, hitting the Jersey Shore hardest and hitting points north and west less — but creating hazardous road conditions throughout.

Roadways were poor enough that many school districts had already started announcing closings for Friday, Jan. 5 — giving students a four-day weekend just day’s after their New Year’s break.

The following are snow totals collected as of 2 p.m. by the National Weather Service. Since the totals come from various sources, some are more recent than others — times are noted along each total.

Send snow photos via the NJ 101.5 app

Atlantic County

Margate City 16.0 1207 PM — Trained Spotter

Atlantic City Intl A 12.7 100 PM — ASOS/AWOS

Northfield 12.0 1115 AM — Trained Spotter

Pleasantville 10.5 1115 AM — Trained Spotter

Mays Landing 10.5 1000 AM — Amateur Radio

Egg Harbor Twp 10.0 1000 AM — Amateur Radio

Absecon 9.5 1014 AM — Trained Spotter

Pomona 9.0 1115 AM — Trained Spotter

Galloway Twp 9.0 1114 AM — Trained Spotter

Egg Harbor City 9.0 926 AM — Trained Spotter

Brigantine 8.0 926 AM — Trained Spotter

Estell Manor 6.3 815 AM — Co-Op Observer

Hammonton 6.1 1200 PM — Co-Op Observer

Buena Vista Twp 5.0 844 AM — Co-Op Observer

Conovertown 5.0 830 AM — Trained Spotter

Rt 50 in front of Crabby’s pic.twitter.com/QjIEBaZ52v — Joyce Quick (@jivetalkjoyce) January 4, 2018

Snow storm happening here in jersey. pic.twitter.com/gpzytkLX76 — Dawnbright (@Dawnbri46194086) January 4, 2018

Cape May County

Cape May Court House 17.0 137 PM — Trained Spotter

Dennisville 12.5 1249 PM — Trained Spotter

Erma 11.0 1125 AM — Trained Spotter

Green Creek 11.0 1126 AM — Trained Spotter

2 NW Cape May 9.6 108 PM — Trained Spotter

Villas 9.5 139 PM — Trained Spotter

Seaville 9.0 140 PM — Trained Spotter

West Cape May 8.3 1200 PM — Trained Spotter

Wildwood Crest 7.0 1125 AM — Trained Spotter

Ocean City 6.5 700 AM — Trained Spotter

Petersburg 6.5 1000 AM — Trained Spotter

Eldora 6.5 1100 AM — Trained Spotter

Wildwood 6.0 610 AM — Social Media

Cape May 6.0 702 AM — Co-Op Observer

Belleplain 5.0 930 AM — Trained Spotter

Woodbine 5.0 930 AM — Trained Spotter

Goshen 3.5 930 AM — Trained Spotter

Shawcrest 2.0 212 AM — Trained Spotter

Cumberland County

Vineland 6.0 123 PM — Trained Spotter

Upper Deerfield Twp 4.2 123 PM — Trained Spotter

Millville 4.0 117 PM — Trained Spotter

Hunterdon County

Readington Twp 1.5 1233 PM — Trained Spotter

Mercer County

Lawrenceville 3.0 1100 AM — Trained Spotter

Ewing 2.3 1210 PM — Trained Spotter

Lawrence 2.0 845 AM — Trained Spotter

Middlesex County

Old Bridge 5.8 1219 PM — Trained Spotter

Sayreville 5.5 1216 PM — Trained Spotter

East Brunswick 5.0 1218 PM — Trained Spotter

South Plainfield 3.0 1218 PM — Trained Spotter

Edison 2.5 1120 AM — Trained Spotter

Monmouth County

Lincroft 9.5 1229 PM — Trained Spotter

Marlboro 9.0 1230 PM — Public

Shrewsbury 8.8 1140 AM — Trained Spotter

Freehold Twp 6.5 1213 PM — Trained Spotter

Aberdeen Twp 5.5 1208 PM — Trained Spotter

Manalapan 5.0 1217 PM — Trained Spotter

Morris County

Parsippany 4.0 109 PM — Social Media

Kinnelon 3.0 138 PM — Trained Spotter

Schooleys Mountain 3.0 1030 AM — Trained Spotter

Millington 2.8 1030 AM — Trained Spotter

Mount Arlington 2.0 1100 AM — Trained Spotter

Ledgewood 1.0 1000 AM — Trained Spotter

Ocean County

Bayville 16.0 1203 PM — Trained Spotter

Jackson 14.5 128 PM — Social Media

Brick Twp 12.5 1137 AM — Trained Spotter

Toms River 10.3 128 PM — Trained Spotter

Mantoloking 9.5 900 AM — Trained Spotter

Manahawkin 7.0 844 AM — Social Media

Tuckerton 5.5 858 AM — Trained Spotter

Barnegat 4.0 859 AM — Trained Spotter

Forked River 2.5 856 AM — Trained Spotter

Lakewood 2.0 855 AM — Trained Spotter

Whiting 2.0 858 AM — Trained Spotter

@nj1015 As scene from the Barnegat Bay docks pic.twitter.com/K0nhX3aYDo — JH (@John08050) January 4, 2018

Somerset County

Hillsborough Twp 5.0 1214 PM — Trained Spotter

Basking Ridge 2.0 1000 AM — Trained Spotter

Middlebush 1.8 1000 AM — Trained Spotter

Sussex County

High Point 3.5 1135 AM — Trained Spotter

Highland Lakes 3.3 1207 PM — Trained Spotter

Warren County

Belvidere 3.3 1130 AM — Trained Spotter

Stewartsville 1.5 900 AM — Trained Spotter

Riegelsville 1.0 853 AM — Co-Op Observer

Hackettstown 0.9 800 AM — Trained Spotter

